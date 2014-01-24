Former Signal Mountain teen makes 'Idol' cut

A teen who grew up on Signal Mountain was featured Wednesday night on "American Idol" — and made the cut.



Melanie Porras, 19, an administrative assistant now living in Kennesaw, Ga., got one of the golden tickets to the show's Hollywood round after judge Jennifer Lopez told her: "I can hear you recording records. I haven't said that to anyone this season."



On her website, Porras, who moved away from Signal Mountain during her ninth-grade year in 2008, says she wants "to set an example for those who feel like they have nothing or no one to help them, which is everyone at some point in their life."



Before she sang on "American Idol," host Ryan Seacrest introduced her with one of the show's breakout videos that gives a contestant's backstory. In it, Porras revealed that her dad was a former rocker who played and toured in California before giving up that life to raise her as a single dad for the first five years of her life. He taught her to play guitar, and she said music has always been their bond.



Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.



