Frigid Friday ahead

Another very cold day on tap for the Tennessee Valley as highs struggle to reach the freezing mark. A bit of a warming trend arrives for the weekend.

Look for plenty of sunshine for our Friday, but it's a deceiving sunshine. Highs are expected to reach only to 30° in Chattanooga this afternoon, with wind chills in the teens to 20°. High elevations won't see highs above the 20s. Ahead of another cold front clouds increase overnight with lows in the upper teens. A few areas of light snow/rain can't be ruled out Saturday, but amounts should be light. Highs should climb above freezing and into the lower 40s in the city, 30s in high elevations. Skies clear a bit Saturday night behind the front with lows near 20°. Sunday is partly cloudy with highs near the upper 40s.

The brief weekend warm up ends Monday as yet another cold front brings frigid weather and a possible light wintry mix of precipitation. Highs cool back to the 30s. Tuesday and Wednesday bring fair skies with lows of 10-16° and highs of just 30°. Brrr! Warming to near 40° Thursday with some cloud.



Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. - Nick Austin

For Friday:



8am... Sunny, 9

Noon... Sunny, 20

5pm... Sunny, 28