Athens police are searching for an armed robbery suspect. They say he barged in to a couple's apartment, and demanded pills on Tuesday.



In the police report, the couple said the man came in pointing a revolver and asking them to hand over any pills they had.



Police are searching for Damon Pierre Porter, in connection with the armed robbery at Maplewood Apartments.



Porter is wanted on warrants for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and carrying a weapon as a convicted felon and other charges.



He is believed to be armed and dangerous.