Surfs up in Hawaii where they're experiencing the biggest waves in decades.



Giant waves, some up to 50 feet high, were rolling into the Hawaiian north beaches. What some consider the surfing mecca of the world.



A high-surf warning was issued for much of the state.



The National Weather Service says a large, powerful storm with hurricane-force winds is spinning north of Hawaii, causing this swell.



The islands have not experienced waves like these since 2004.