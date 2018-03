One detention center in Kentucky is serving up a new dish to inmates who break the rules.



One Daviess County jailer, David Osborne wanted to discourage inmates from breaking the rules and having to be put in isolation.



So he thought he could use what's called "Nutraloaf" to deter local inmates from acting out.



The loaf is made from beans, vegetables, powder milk, and all the calories and nutrition that is required for inmates.



Since the Nutraloaf was introduced to the jail two weeks ago, jailer Osborne says there have been fewer inmates in isolation.