Health officials are also warning people who suffer from allergies to take precaution as the temperatures fluctuate.



Doctors say it's important for those that have year-round allergies to continue taking allergy medicine.



They say even people who don't have allergies can develop a runny nose and congestion in the rapidly changing weather.



Doctors advise using an over-the-counter saline nasal spray or nasal sinus rinse if you're congested.



They also say to see a doctor if over-the-counter treatments don't work.