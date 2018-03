In honor of the upcoming 2014 Winter Olympics games in Sochi, the uniforms to be worn by the U.S. team were unveiled Thursday morning on the TODAY show.

In case you missed it, here's a look at what the U.S. will wear for the opening and closing ceremonies.



Colored in red, white and navy, the uniforms by Ralph Lauren could be described as very patriotic.



Opening ceremonies begin in just two weeks from today, right here on NBC and Channel-3.