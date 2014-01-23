Chickamauga Lake – The Best Bass Baits of 2013

Tony with a giant 9.43 lb. bass caught on Chickamauga Lake in the Fall of 2013.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - In today's fishing world selecting the right bass lure is often an impossible task. Most lures on the market today are proven to catch fish in a variety of situations and conditions. Below is the Channel 3 Outdoors best bass lures for each month of the 2013 fishing season on Chickamauga Lake.

January and February - The Tennessee Rig and jerk bait took top honors, producing many excellent strings of fish.

March - Chatter baits and soft plastics came on strong as fish began to move back in creeks and coves.

April - Tubes became one of the most popular baits as bass beds seemed to be the target for many anglers.

May - Bass were taking a large variety of baits, but the deep diving cranks and big swim baits ruled this month producing huge strings of post spawn bass.

June - Swim baits took the top position as bass began to move into deeper water.

July - The 10 inch worm began to produce huge strings of fish both day and night as the weather turned hot and dry.

August - The football jig brought home the bacon for many anglers.

September and October - The first of two great months of grass fishing as plastic frogs and rats began to be the top producers.

November and December - The grass quickly disappeared and the rig bite never really happened and swallow crank baits dominated the rest of the year

With the coldest winter in years everyone is still wondering will the rig ever be as good as 2011 and 2012 but as we well know the largemouth bass and old mother nature can do some surprising things. Good luck fishing in 2014.