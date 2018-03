An increased police presence has been added at several local schools in the wake of the shooting death of a 13-year-old student.



Eighth-grader Deontry Southers was killed Monday night after an apparent drive-by shooting at a home on East 50th Street.



According to police, Southers was not the intended target and sources say the shooting may have been gang-related.



Clifton Hills Elementary, East Lake Elementary, Orchard Knob and Howard High School are among those with increased security.



Superintendent Rick Smith tells Channel 3, there have been no specific threats to the schools. They just want to be proactive.