Health care officials in Tennessee are keeping a close eye on this year's flu season. Four children and one pregnant mother located in the state have passed away after catching the flu. In the Tennessee Valley, nearly a dozen adults have died.

The Chattanooga - Hamilton County Health Department reports the majority of this year's flu cases are the H1N1 strain. They also say, the majority of people catching the flu are young, healthy adults between the ages of 19 and 64-years old.

If you are interested in getting a flu vaccine, they are offering them at all local health departments. They are free of charge.