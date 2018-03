East Ridge Police responded to a would-be burglary Thursday on Brookfield Avenue.



Police say an observant neighbor noticed an unfamiliar pick-up truck back into the home's driveway and saw the individuals knock on the front door, then walk to the back of the home.



That's when police were called. Officers arrived and heard suspects moving inside the residence.

The suspects were identified as Larry Duff and William Turner.



Both face charges of aggravated burglary and theft.