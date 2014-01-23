Tenn. lawmakers seek to ban participation in Obamacare

Some Tennessee lawmakers want to ban the state's participation in Obamacare.



Republican Senator Mae Beavers introduced the bill called "Health Care Freedom and Affordable Care Noncompliance Act."



The main purpose of the bill is to ban the state's participation in Obamacare. That means keeping state resources and dollars separate.



The Senator cited a "federal overreach of power", but says those who have or want coverage under the program can be covered.



"We're not saying you can't have the Affordable Care Act in Tennessee," Sen. Beavers said. "We're just saying that as a state, we're not going to prop it up."



The bill hasn't reached the floor yet. Sen. Beavers said it could go to committee in two weeks.



"Regardless of the political climate that's out there, my phone calls have not decreased at all," said health care navigator, Nancy Ridge.



Ridge said the interest of people seeking affordable health care has not dropped.



"There has not been a slump or a slow-down at all."



More than 36,000 Tennesseeans have signed up for coverage, along with two million people nationwide.