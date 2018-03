The frigid temperatures are causing high demand for electricity across the Tennessee Valley.



That's why the several utility companies such as Cleveland Utilities, Georgia EMC and TVA is asking all its customers to reduce electricity until Friday afternoon.



Officials say turning down the thermostat, even one degree can help save up to 3-percent of electricity.

Postpone using electrical appliances such as dishwashers, dryers, and cooking equipment.

They also suggest turning off non-essential lights, appliances and electronics.

Doing this will help avoid interruptions in service, and also cut back on your electric bill.