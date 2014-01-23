UPDATE: W Road now open after truck accident - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: W Road now open after truck accident

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The W Road is now reported to be open after being closed earlier in the day after a truck accident.

An 18-wheeler was attempting to navigate the sharp switchbacks on the narrow roadway.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called in to assist with the investigation and to control traffic.

