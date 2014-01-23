UPDATE: Charges dismissed against person involved with lockdown at Southern Adventist University

Armed police watch as the campus is searched Thursday. Photo by Lenard Ang.
UPDATE: The man at the center of a lockdown at Southern Adventist University earlier this year, will not face any charges.
The case against 25-year-old James Gaines was dismissed. He was initially charged with making false reports.
Gaines is a former SAU student. And police say he made threats to use firearms and explosives at the University in January, because he was upset about delayed paper work.
The alleged threats prompted a 2-hour lockdown as law enforcement secured the campus.
No one was hurt.
UPDATE: Collegedale Police have one person in custody in connection with the lockdown at Southern Adventist University (SAU).
James Gaines was reportedly upset while at Chattanooga State Community College because of a delay in his paperwork from SAU.
Gaines allegedly made specific threats to use firearms and explosives at SAU.
Officers later found Gaines in a dormitory and took him into custody.
Collegedale Police say charges are pending.
Collegedale Police are allowing parents to come pick up their children.
At a press conference Thursday afternoon, police say a man made a "specific threat" after being mad over delayed paperwork. He was not on campus at the time of the event. The person is being detained for questioning, but is not in custody. There are no charges at this time.
Police now say there were no shots fired.
Reports from the Souther Adventist campus are that the lockdown has been lifted.
A suspect is being currently being questioned by authorities.
A strong police presence has been seen at Talge Hall, a male dormitory on the SAU campus.
Southern Adventist University and Collegedale Academy were on campus-wide lockdown Thursday afternoon.
The security procedure was for an unknown potential threat. Outside doors were locked, and students and faculty were told to stay inside the buildings and away from windows.
Several parents received robocalls and email alerts to provide information.
An email sent to students and faculty reads: This is not a test. We have executed a Campus wide lock down. Campus Safety is investigating a potential threat. Please remain inside and away from windows. Please hold all phone calls. We will send more information as it is available. This is not a test.
Collegedale police are on both campuses, and other agencies have been called in. They have asked students and faculty to stay inside and away from windows as the campus is swept.
