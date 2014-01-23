Local vet warns pets must be kept warm as temperatures drop

As the cold snap continues in the Tennessee Valley, local Veterinarian Dr. Jim Hammond offers some cold weather tips to pet owners.



The Northgate Animal Hospital vet said all pets should be kept inside when the temperatures drop below 20 degrees. Puppies, kittens and short haired pets should be inside when it dips below 40, he said.

"I love garages and basements because they always stay above freezing and a lot of times they're warm from the warmth of the house," Dr. Hammond said.

Trying to keep your pets safe and warm in these bitter cold temperatures can be dangerous.

Wednesday, a light bulb sparked a fire in Highland Park. The homeowner used the heat source to keep his dogs warm in the barn. The shelter was destroyed in the afternoon fire.



"The dogs come bouncing into the building and some of those guys can be like whiplash with their tails but they can knock those things over and the next thing you know, you can have a fire that's out of control," he said.

Tips from Dr. Hammond and the Veterinary News Network: