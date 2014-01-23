UPDATE: TVA asks customers to conserve power

The Tennessee Valley Authority announced Thursday morning via their Twitter feed that they agency was asking consumers to use less electricity during the cold snap through Friday.

"Due to the extreme cold, we're asking all users to voluntarily reduce their electric use through tomorrow afternoon." read the TVA_Newsroom posts on the social media site.

A second Tweet elaborated "Any reductions you can make now can help us serve our customers through the frigid temps."

The requests come a few weeks after a similar request, when the TVA asked their power customers, which are typically companies supplying power to consumers, to ask consumers to reduce their usage.



A third Tweet from the TVA said "The power system remains secure and stable; all available generation sources are being used to meet peak demand."

A news release from the TVA states "When it's below 20 degrees, each time the temperature drops one degree another 400 megawatts of electricity is needed. That's almost as much as one of our larger hydroelectric dams," said Tim Ponseti, vice president of TVA Transmission Operations and Power Supply. "Setting your thermostat two to three degrees below normal this evening and Friday morning can really help TVA manage the high power demand during this challenging time."



