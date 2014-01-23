Teen driver charged in fatal crash escaped from juvenile facility

The 17-year-old driver in a crash Monday at 4900 Adams Road has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide by impairment, vehicular assault and driving on a suspended license.



The unidentified driver also had an outstanding juvenile attachment for escaping from a juvenile facility in Memphis on Jan. 11.



A 15-year-old freshman at Hixson High School, Michael Wolfe, was killed when he was thrown from the pickup when it spun out of control as it rounded a curve on Adams Road and wrapped around a tree.



Authorities said his 17-year-old sister and the driver also were thrown from the vehicle. Wolfe's sister was listed in critical condition.

