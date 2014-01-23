Oreo to offer Cookie Dough & Marshmallow Crispy flavors - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Oreo to offer Cookie Dough & Marshmallow Crispy flavors

Posted: Updated:

(WXIA) -- Remember last year's special Oreos -- watermelon flavored and candy corn flavored? Nabisco is at it again, bringing out two new limited editions.

Only last fall, a number of snack treats -- including Pringles, M&Ms and of course Starbucks -- showed up on store's shelves in pumpkin flavors. Now, Oreo gets into the game.

This winter's concoctions are Marshmallow Crispy Oreo and Cookie Dough Oreo -- where the crème center is filled with the aforementioned flavors. The Marshmallow Crispy flavor is similar to Rice Krispies Treats from competing snack maker Kellogg's, hence the changed name.

The new flavors can be found on some stores' shelves now alongside the more traditional flavors.

Read the story from our news partner WXIA.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.