Oreo to offer Cookie Dough & Marshmallow Crispy flavors

(WXIA) -- Remember last year's special Oreos -- watermelon flavored and candy corn flavored? Nabisco is at it again, bringing out two new limited editions.

Only last fall, a number of snack treats -- including Pringles, M&Ms and of course Starbucks -- showed up on store's shelves in pumpkin flavors. Now, Oreo gets into the game.

This winter's concoctions are Marshmallow Crispy Oreo and Cookie Dough Oreo -- where the crème center is filled with the aforementioned flavors. The Marshmallow Crispy flavor is similar to Rice Krispies Treats from competing snack maker Kellogg's, hence the changed name.

The new flavors can be found on some stores' shelves now alongside the more traditional flavors.

Read the story from our news partner WXIA.

