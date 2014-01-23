Georgia's unemployment rate drops to 7.4 percent

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's unemployment rate has dropped to 7.4 percent in December amid strong job growth in the state.

The Georgia Department of Labor announced the new seasonally adjusted jobless rate on Thursday.

State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Georgia had 90,000 more jobs in December than it did at that point a year ago. Butler said that represents the best December job growth in eight years.

The December jobless rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point from November's revised 7.6 percent rate and well under the 8.7 percent rate in December 2012.

Butler said that seasonal hiring in retail trade, transportation and warehousing helped to fuel job growth.

