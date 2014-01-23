MoonPie Moonshine expected to hit shelves next month

MoonPie and Limestone Branch Distillery officials on Tuesday examined the line of MoonPie Moonshine jars that will debut in Tennessee, Kentucky and Indiana in about a month.



And in the excitement, someone held a just-printed MoonPie Moonshine jar against the flourescent warehouse lighting of Chattanooga Labeling Systems, and it was a moment of realization: If you could bottle the South, it would look like this.



The Campbells and the Beams, Tennessee and Kentucky, are teaming up to combine the flavor and brand power of Chattanooga's MoonPie with another Southern tradition: Moonshine distilled at a small craft brewery in central Kentucky.



MoonPie Moonshine, as it's been dubbed, will feature the three most popular MoonPie flavors -- chocolate, vanilla and banana -- and is expected to hit shelves as early as the beginning of February.



Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.





