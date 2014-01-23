VIDEO: Justin Bieber arrested for drag racing, DUI in Miami Beach

Singer Justin Bieber was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of drag racing and DUI in Miami Beach, police said.



Bieber may have also had drugs in his system, police sources told NBC 6 South Florida.



The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the area of Pine Tree Drive and West 26th Street, Miami Beach Police spokesman Sgt. Bobby Hernandez said.



Bieber, who was in a rented Lamborghini, was pulled over in the area along with another car that was speeding, police said.

Instagram user Samanthurx74 posted a video that appears to show Bieber's vehicle driving on the street and again after it is pulled over. [WARNING: Links to social media sites may contain explicit language]



Bieber's car was being trailed by multiple SUVs when officers gave chase, police sources told NBC 6 South Florida.



He was driving north on Pine Tree Drive at such a high rate of speed it took officers a significant distance to catch him, police said.

He failed a sobriety test at the scene and was taken into custody, Hernandez said. The other driver, identified by Miami Beach Police as rapper Crazy Khalil, was also arrested. No one was injured.



Bieber is expected to be booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail later Thursday, Hernandez said.



Bieber has been spotted in different places around Miami in the past few days, including a Miami Beach skate shop in a photo posted on Instagram.

The Opa-locka Police Department is also investigating an unauthorized escort of Bieber, a police spokesman said Wednesday.



The arrest is the latest brush with the law for the Canadian 19-year-old pop star, who catapulted to fame in the late 2000s after a talent manager saw a video of him on YouTube.



A neighbor in Bieber's Los Angeles neighborhood recently accused the singer of causing thousands of dollars of damage by throwing eggs at his home, leading detectives to raid Bieber's mansion in search of evidence. One person at the house was arrested on suspicion of drug possession.



Neighbors have also called the cops in the last year with complaints that that Bieber drives recklessly around the neighborhood and plays loud music at parties that last into the early morning.



In July, officials at the U.S.-Canada border seized marijuana and drug paraphernalia from one of the singer's tour buses. Bieber was not on that bus at the time.



The Grammy-nominated artist has also made headlines recently with comments that he plans to leave the music business. He riled his fan base of "Beliebers" with a late December tweet claiming he was "officially retiring." A source told E! News at the time, "of course it's not true."