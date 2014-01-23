Another cold day in store for the Tennessee Valley

Bundle up again! Cold weather keeps its grip on the Tennessee Valley for the next seven days with the exception of this weekend. Snow chances are slim to none.

We start our Thursday with temperatures in the teens after the passage of another cold front. In the wake of this front we'll see some cloud mixing with sunshine today and highs will struggle to rise above freezing in the city, reaching to around 31°. Look for only 20s in the high elevations. Skies clear tonight and lows plummet to the single digits and lower teens across the region, but it'll feel like 0° or colder. Friday brings sunny skies with highs around 30° with lows back to the upper teens late Friday night.

Finally, a warming trend arrives just in time for the weekend. Not earth-shattering warmth, but it's an improvement! Look for highs in the lower 40s Saturday, upper 40s Sunday with partly cloudy conditions. Lows both nights fall into the 20s. There's just a remote chance for flurries.

Another arctic front bring colder air back Monday-Wednesday with variable cloudiness. High drop back to the 30s with lows in the teens.



Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. - Nick Austin

For Thursday:



8am... Few Clouds, 19



Noon... Partly Cloudy, 28



5pm... Fair Skies, 29



