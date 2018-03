An accidental pocket dial lands five people in Athens in jail on meth charges.



The 9-1-1 call came in the early morning hours Tuesday. As an operator listened to the call, people in the house discussed an alleged meth deal that had just happened.



This call was reported to the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and deputies went to the house. They knocked, no one answered, but they say there were numerous items associated with meth in plain view outside the house.

They returned with a search warrant and made the arrests.

All five were charged with promotion of meth manufacturing.