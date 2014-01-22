Apison man vanishes without a trace, search still active two months later

The family of a missing Hamilton County man says they are determined to find answers on why he disappeared. His daughter says it has been two months since her father vanished without a trace.



Angela Moore says investigators keep hitting dead ends as they continue to search for her father, 58-year-old James Blackwell. Over the weekend, a search crew with the CUE Center for Missing Persons was out with cadaver dogs, looking for any clues. She says he was last seen in November taking a walk on Clonts Road and has not been seen since.



"It's just as if he's vanished," says Angela Moore, James Blackwell's daughter.



A neighbor says he saw Blackwell while he was taking a walk.



"He had actually saw him walking and had a conversation with him. But he said it was a nice day and he was just going to take a little walk, that he was not working that day."



But Blackwell's daughter says there is more to the story. Earlier that day her father was seen depositing money at the Suntrust Bank in Collegedale. He drove home and parked his truck before taking his walk.



"The truck was found at his residence. His cell phone, his keys were in the seat and there was a note," says Moore.



The note had a short message that investigators believe was tied to an argument he had with his girlfriend. It implied that he may have left on purpose.



"Because there's no evidence showing anything different, that's how they have to treat it. He's a 58-year-old man with no medical or mental issues. And he has the right to choose where he lives and how he lives and who he contacts. And until there's evidence showing any different, then that's how they have to treat it, as if he's just walked away," says Moore.



But Angela does not believe that.



"I believe something's happened. I just don't know what it is. My gut tells me something's wrong. He wouldn't just walk away like this."



Investigators have put a trace on his banking and credit cards, but there has been no activity.



"I want to cry. I do cry. I'm trying to be strong because I do have a daughter that this is affecting. She doesn't understand."



She is asking if anyone knows anything about her father's disappearance, to come forward, no matter how small the tip may be.



"I wish he would come back home. I wish he would call. He's not in trouble. We'll be mad but only because we've been so worried," says Moore.



Angela says there are just too many things that do not add up with her father's disappearance. She says shortly before his disappearance her father was threatened by former employees who he recently fired. But investigators have ruled that out as a tie.



Authorities say this is still an active and open investigation. If you have any information, call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.