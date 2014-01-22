UPDATE: Stabbing victim identified - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Stabbing victim identified

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga Police are investigating a stabbing on East Henderson Drive.

It happened around 5:45p.m. Wednesday. 

Chattanooga Police found 30-year-old Bruce Stevenson laying in a front yard, suffering from multiple stab wounds to his back and buttocks.

Stevenson told police a man attacked him and then a woman stabbed him repeatedly.

He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The investigation continues.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.