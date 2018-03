It's a good idea to keep warm by bundling up, not going outside and make sure the hot chocolate keeps on coming.

That's what the Community Kitchen is trying to do for people needing help during the cold.

They had 126 people bunk down here Tuesday night, but that number is expected to grow as the temperature drops.

This was the scene roughly an hour ago as volunteers transform the dining and reception areas to that of overnight dormitories.

Chattanooga Community Kitchen Executive Director Charlie Hughes says a significant number of the homeless are the hardscrabble types that prefer the great outdoors, but Hughes wants them to rethink that considering Wednesday night's sub freezing temperatures.