UPDATE: Family of siblings involved in fatal wreck asking for help

The mother of the two siblings involved in a fatal crash in Hixson is asking for help.



Cassie Wolfe's 15-year-old son, Michael, was killed instantly in the single-vehicle wreck on Adams Rd. on Monday. Her daughter, 17-year-old Jennie, is still hospitalized in critical condition.

The 17 year old driver, who suffered minor injuries, has been arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide by Impairment, Vehicular Assault and driving on a Suspended License. The driver also had an outstanding juvenile attachment for escaping from a juvenile facility in Memphis on January 11, 2014.



Speed was a factor and none of the teens were wearing seatbelts.



"I go home and cry, let it out, and try to be strong for [Jennie]. I don't know how I'm holding it together," Wolfe said.



The mother said she has been splitting time between visiting her daughter in the hospital and trying to find a way to pay for her son's funeral.



She described the two siblings as inseparable.



"They went to the mall together, movies together... [Jennie] didn't even hang out with her boyfriend by herself, Lil' Man always hung out with her," remembered Wolfe.



She said she broke the news of Michael's death to her daughter on Tuesday night and said Jennie didn't take it well. Now she's worried about finding the money for her other child's funeral.



"I don't have a job or anything, so I've been worried about paying the costs."



Family members set up a Facebook page, "Support for the Wolfe Family", asking for help. Donations have been coming in from strangers, friends -- and even a celebrity country singer.



"Gary Allan made a thousand dollar donation," said Wolfe. "He was one of Lil' Man's favorite singers."



The siblings' school is also stepping in to help.



"We have set up a fund here to help raise money for funeral expenses, and that's going really well," said Hixson High School Principal, Lee Sims.



Students were still signing a memorial hanging in the school's hallway on Wednesday. Administrators plan to deliver the messages to the family before the funeral.



"When one of our teachers or students is hurting, we try to come together and be very supportive," Sims said.



Wolfe said the outpouring of support is helping her deal with an unthinkable tragedy.



"Every donation, every prayer... continue to pray for my daughter, because she's not out of the woods yet."



Donations may be dropped off at Hixson High School or by clicking here.