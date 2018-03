Chattanooga firefighters were able to keep a shed fire from spreading Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:00p.m. at 1609 South Beech Street. When firefighters arrived the outbuilding was completely engulfed in flames. Their quick action kept the home next door safe. Heat from the fire caused minor damage to the exterior of the house. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental. The homeowner told fire officials he had placed a light bulb in the shed to help keep his dogs warm. The official says it is the likely source for the fire.