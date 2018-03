Tennessee's largest teachers group says a new policy aimed at ridding schools of bad teachers doesn't just put teachers' jobs on the line, but puts their whole livelihood at risk.

Last summer, the State Board of Education approved a plan to tie teacher licensure to student test performance, meaning teachers who don't measure up could not only lose their jobs, but even possibly be prevented from finding work in other states.

Officials of the Tennessee Education Association, now touring the state pushing its agenda, are making a reversal of the policy one of its top priorities for this year's legislative session. TEA Executive Director Carolyn Crowder said a license is an educator's most valuable possession.

