The Athens City Police Department are asking for the public's help locating a robbery suspect.

Damon Pierre Porter is wanted for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and carrying a weapon as a convicted felon.

Police say he robbed two people at gunpoint Tuesday inside a Maplewood Apartment.

Records show Porter is also wanted for an October incident when he attempted to rob a man with a knife.

If you have any information on Porter's location, contact the Athens City Police at 423-744-2739