Jason Fitzgerald is going back home. Sort of.

Fitzgerald announced he has resigned as head football coach at Hixson High School to take over the program at Meigs County, which is located just 10 minutes from his home. Fitzgerald, who took over at Hixson two years ago after spending much of his career at Rhea County, was still making the nearly one-hour commute.

"It is closer to home which is great, but also Meigs County has a great tradition and I want to help get things turned around and back to where it used to be.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.