The board of directors of McKamey Animal Center announced the hiring of a new Executive Director, Jamie McAloon Lampman on Wednesday.

Lampman will begin in early February and manage a staff of over 40 caring and dedicated workers and more than 100 animal care volunteers.

The McKamey Animal Center opened in 2008 and has seen more than 40,000 animals through the doors since opening.

Under the direction of its previous executive director, Karen Walsh the center became a model of animal welfare and care that is visited by groups throughout the nation as they study the success of the Center.

Lampman was most recently the Director of the Ingram County Animal Control and Shelter in Mason, Michigan.

Lampman brings over 25 years of experience to her new position.