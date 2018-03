The Tennessee Valley Authority said it is taking steps to assure that its power system remains secure and stable as anticipated drops in temperature are seen as leading to greater demand.

Earlier this week, the power agency said it issued an internal "Conservative Operation Alert" that delays any non-emergency maintenance at its generation and transmission facilities.

TVA said it is working with its power distributors and directly served industrial customers to make sure of an uninterrupted supply of electricity.

