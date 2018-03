Hours after an eighth-grader was shot and killed at the doorway of his East 50th Street home, neighbors watched and waited for more blood.

East Lake Academy of Fine Arts student Deontrey Southers, 13, wasn't the intended target, police and neighbors say. But he was the latest victim in an ongoing retaliation between rival gangs, the Athens Park Bloods and Bounty Hunter Bloods.

"I guarantee you tonight there will be more -- two to three more killings or somebody will get shot in the process," said one neighborhood resident who declined to give his name out of fear of retaliation.

