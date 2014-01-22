"Mini-Cars" Fall Short

(NBC News) New crash tests results from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety could cause concern among owners of subcompact "mini-cars".



"Only one of the eleven vehicles earned an acceptable rating. None of the vehicles were rated good and the rest were marginal and poor," says IIHS senior vice president Joe Nolan.



The Chevrolet Spark is the one getting the "acceptable" rating.



The other ten were rated "marginal" or "poor" in what's called a small overlap test, which replicates what happens when the front corner of a vehicle collides with another vehicle or object like a tree or utility pole.



