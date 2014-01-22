Toronto Mayor Ford on new video: I was drinking 'a little bit'

By Tracy Connor, Staff Writer, NBC News

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford confirmed Tuesday that he's fallen off the wagon after a video surfaced showing him rambling incoherently with what appeared to be a Jamaican accent in a steakhouse.

Ford — who had claimed he got sober after admitting last November that he smoked crack in a "drunken stupor" — told reporters he was boozing "a little bit" on Monday night but did not do any drugs.

"I was with some friends and what I do in my personal life with my personal friends, that's up to me," Ford said defiantly. "It really has nothing to do with you guys."

Ford's admission came hours after his brother, Doug Ford, told reporters that the YouTube video had to be old.

"Since the beginning of November, he hasn't taken a drink," the brother said. "It didn't happen last night."

The short video shows Ford cursing about Toronto's police chief and using Jamaican slang at Steak Queen.

"It's how I speak with some of my friends," he said Tuesday about his accent, which some Toronto pols have deemed insulting.

Ford has been dogged by substance abuse allegations since a video showing him smoking crack was shown to reporters in May.

After denying the allegations for months, he finally admitted he had bought and used drugs, driven drunk and urinated in a parking lot.

Fed-up City Council members stripped him of most of his powers at a meeting where he knocked over a female lawmaker while charging to his brother's defense.

Weeks later, the 44-year-old conservative formally filed papers to run for re-election.

"My track record speaks for itself," he told reporters.