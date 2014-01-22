Wood stove causes fire, destroys home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Wood stove causes fire, destroys home

Posted: Updated:
HARRISON, TN (WRCB) -

Several crews responded to a fire in Harrison early Wednesday morning.

Officials say Highway 58 Volunteer Fire responded to a fire on the 6900 block of Short Tail Springs Road around 12:40 a.m.

Crews reported flames visible through the roof and three-quarters of the home involved.

Firefighters battled the flames defensively, but extremely cold temperatures made it difficult and mutual aid was requested.

Officials say the fire started from a wood burning stove. The homeowner tried to extinguish the fire before calling 911.

The house is a total loss. No one was injured.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.