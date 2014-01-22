Wood stove causes fire, destroys home

Several crews responded to a fire in Harrison early Wednesday morning.



Officials say Highway 58 Volunteer Fire responded to a fire on the 6900 block of Short Tail Springs Road around 12:40 a.m.



Crews reported flames visible through the roof and three-quarters of the home involved.



Firefighters battled the flames defensively, but extremely cold temperatures made it difficult and mutual aid was requested.



Officials say the fire started from a wood burning stove. The homeowner tried to extinguish the fire before calling 911.



The house is a total loss. No one was injured.