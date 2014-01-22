Mocs signs new apparel deal with Adidas

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department has signed a five-year agreement with athletic clothing giant Adidas, according to a news release posted on the GoMocs.com website.



The agreement starts in the 2014-15 academic year, and is effective July 1, 2104.



Despite some overlapping contracts with other apparel companies, both men's and women's basketball will begin wearing Adidas clothing and shoes next season.



In addition, TaylorMade-Adidas golf will outfit the men's and women's golf programs.



"One of the first things we identified when I started in April was the need for an apparel deal that would give us a concise brand across the board and benefit as many of our sports as possible," stated Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn. "After a lengthy bidding process and some tough decisions, Adidas clearly wanted to partner with us and help equip our student-athletes for success."



Chattanooga joins some of the giants in collegiate athletics, such as Michigan, Kansas, Louisville and Texas A&M, as exclusive partners with Adidas.



This agreement marks the first all-sports apparel deal for the Mocs.