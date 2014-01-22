Cold blast to stay for a few days

Another deep freeze has arrived for the Tennessee Valley and sticks around for a few days. We stay largely dry during this cold spell with chances for more snow remaining small. Leave faucets dripping, even during the day, and keep your sink cabinets open to allow for good air circulation. This helps keep frozen pipes from bursting once temperatures get warmer.



Yesterday's snow has cleared out of the region, leaving fair skies today and plenty of cold weather behind. Look for highs in the lower 30s in the city, 20s for most outlying areas and high elevations. A fast-moving cold front brings a few more clouds late tonight, a small chance for a mountain flurry, and reinforces the cold air already in place. Lows fall into the teens for most of us. Partly to mostly sunny Thursday with highs around 30° and lows around 12° Thursday night.

Friday stays very cold despite sunshine. Highs only reach the lower 30s again with fair skies Friday night and lows around 20°. Finally, temperatures climb above freezing by Saturday afternoon with highs in the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Fair skies prevail Sunday with highs in the 40s.



Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. - Nick Austin

For Tuesday:



8am... Fair, 15

Noon... Mostly Sunny, 23

5pm... Mostly Sunny, 31