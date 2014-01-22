UPDATE: "Bra bandit" sentenced in Federal Court - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: "Bra bandit" sentenced in Federal Court

A robber dubbed the "bra bandit" was sentenced in Federal Court Thursday.
Prosecutors say 35-year-old August Ford is responsible for 6 Chattanooga robberies from 2010 through 2011.

In the robberies local businesses were hit by 1 man, or a pair of men and in every instance a female clerk was working, nearly always alone.

In nearly every case the robber made the woman take off her bra to check for money.

Ford faces a 97-year minimum sentence for weapons-related convictions as a previous felon and a possible 20 additional years for the actual robberies.

 

 

