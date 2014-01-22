Driver identified in fatal morning collision on I-75

A broken reflector on I-75 where police says it's likely the crash victim did not see the reflectors before the fatal crash. photo by Dan Kennedy/WRCBtv.com

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have identified the driver of Wednesday morning's fatal accident on Interstate 75 as 46-year-old Robin Lemley.

The two far right lanes on I-75 southbound between the Ooltewah and Volkswagen Drive exits were closed for several hours following the deadly crash.

Traffic investigators are still trying to piece together why Lemley crashed her SUV into the back of a stalled 18-wheeler Wednesday morning.

Investigators believe the woman died on impact. Public Information Officer Tim McFarland said the truck driver was inside the cab at the time but was not hurt.



Police tell Channel 3 the truck driver had drive shaft problems, and had pulled over to the emergency lane, but wasn't completely out of the far right driving lane.



Reflective safety markers were placed behind the semi-trailer to warn motorists, but police say the driver may not have seen them before colliding with the semi-trailer.

"The vehicle was traveling southbound coming from Ooltewah/Cleveland area and we don't believe she even saw the truck. Ran right into the back of it," said McFarland.



Tennessee Highway Patrol was called out to help inspect the truck and make sure the driver followed all the rules.

A THP trooper was charged with looking at the driving log, hours of service, medical card, driver's license, and conduct a walk around inspection of the truck, among other things.



THP Lt. John Harmon said a federal law requires truck drivers to set up safety triangles, flares, or similar warning devices when broken down. Lt. Harmon said in most cases, drivers are required to set up three safety triangles around the truck. He said THP's assessment of the crash remains under investigation.

This marks Chattanooga's second traffic fatality of 2014.