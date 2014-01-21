Mohawk Canoes moves headquarters to Red Bank

Red Bank Mayor John Roberts announced Tuesday that Mohawk Canoes of Chattanooga will relocate its headquarters to Red Bank later this year. The company is currently located on Dodds Avenue, and will move to Lyndon Avenue in Red Bank near the "Duck Pond."

Here is information about the company from the Mohawk website:



Mohawk Canoes has been in the business for over four decades. Our expertise and commitment to building top quality canoes is only matched by our love of taking our products out onto the water and enjoying them. We don't just build our canoes, we paddle them too.

When you buy a canoe from Mohawk Canoes you can be guaranteed to speak to knowledgeable representatives who will be eager to help find the right Mohawk canoe for your particular paddling needs. We are a relatively small company so when you deal with Mohawk you'll be dealing with the people who will sell, build and ship your canoe. Every employee has experience of all three.