After-hours heart attack? You're more likely to die, study finds

A heart attack is more likely to kill you if it happens on the weekend or at night, a new study shows.
It's
not that off-hours attacks are more deadly — it's that hospital care
may not be as timely, researchers reported Tuesday in the British
Medical Journal online.
"We all know that hospitals have fewer
staff and resources at night," said the study's lead author Dr. Atsushi
Sorita, a senior fellow in preventive medicine at the Mayo Clinic
Rochester.
"Patients do not get to choose when they have a heart
attack," Sorita said. "I believe the health system should be designed so
that it provides consistent care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."
Sorita
and his colleagues scrutinized data from 48 studies in a meta-analysis,
which included nearly 1.9 million heart attack patients. The studies
they examined were from the United States, Canada and Europe.
The
researchers found that patients who showed up at the hospital during off
hours were 5 percent more likely to die within 30 days of the heart
attack than those who showed up during regular hours.
While 5
percent may not sound like a big number, the researchers calculated that
it could translate into 3,800 preventable deaths each year.
Another
finding: Once patients arrived at the hospital it took 15 minutes
longer during off hours to receive artery-clearing balloon angioplasty.
There
might be other explanations for the higher death rate, such as patients
taking longer to get to the hospital on nights and weekends, but "the
delay in door-to-balloon time is disturbing," said Dr. Joon Lee, chief
of cardiology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
"Hospitals
need to ensure systems, staffing and protocols are in place to ensure
timely, consistent, high quality care for acute myocardial infarction 24
hours a day and 7 days a week," said Dr. Gregg Fonarow, co-director of
the preventive cardiology program at UCLA.
Even more lives might
be saved, Lee said, if people headed for the hospital at the first
symptoms "instead of waiting an hour trying to decide if it's a heart
attack."