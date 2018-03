For most people, Martin Luther King Jr. Day ended Monday.

But that's not the case for the students at Girls Preparatory School, who took a unique approach in remembering the slain Civil Rights leader.

This is day two of the three-day celebration at GPS, where they're using technology to learn about the Civil Rights era.

Students use their iPhones, iPads, and laptops to scan the QR codes at twelve different multimedia stations.

Each station offers a glimpse into different Civil Rights issues from the past.