TN lottery marks major milestone with 10th anniversary

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation marked their 10th anniversary of the first day of lottery ticket sales in Tennessee.

They also announced another record quarter and the current total of more than $2.91 billion raised for education-related programs,

The corporation celebrated this milestone anniversary with a short program at the Lottery's headquarters in Nashville.

During the program a new logo was unveiled and retailer partners with a Board Resolution were honored, and launched a series of TV spots paying tribute to the HOPE Scholars who have benefitted from the Lottery's record breaking performance.

"For 10 years now, the Lottery has enjoyed fantastic support from Tennesseans throughout the state, which explains our solid and consistent gains year after year. "Be it from our many players, our network of 5,000 retailers, or the legion of scholarship recipients and their families, the response to the Lottery from the first day has been overwhelming. As we enter the next decade, we're dedicated to making sure the years ahead prove just as fun for our players and as productive for the good causes we serve," said Rebecca Hargrove, Lottery President and CEO.



The Lottery continued its strong performance with a new record set for second quarter sales and proceeds for education. In this time period alone, Oct. 1, 2013 through Dec. 31, 2013, the Lottery posted $85 million raised for state education programs and an impressive $352.7 million in sales, a jump of $19.7 million or 5.9%, from the same period last year.

While the Lottery reports on a fiscal year basis, here are some details about the Lottery's first 10 years (Jan. 20, 2004 through Jan. 19, 2014):

More than $2.91 billion raised for education

More than $11.2 billion in gross ticket sales

Nearly $6.8 billion in prizes won by players

More than $733 million paid in retailer commissions

131 winning tickets worth $1 million or more, including the recent $61 million Mega Millions jackpot won by a Nashville resident

Apart from these ten year figures, the Tennessee Lottery's strong performance is reflected in industry comparisons.

