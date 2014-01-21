Suspect dead after shooting at deputies

A shootout with law enforcement in Sequatchie County ends with one man dead. Sheriff's deputies were attempting to serve an aggravated assault warrant at home on East Valley Road in Dunlap.

The sheriff says as soon as his two officers got out of their vehicles, they were met with rapid gunfire.



"They pulled up on the scene to serve the warrants. Upon exiting the car, gunfire broke out. He began to fire an automatic weapon into the two vehicles of my two officers. And they returned fire," says Sequatchie County Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock.



Hitchcock says the suspect fired at least 30 rounds into the officer's vehicles.



"He fired from inside his own vehicle through his own windshield."



Hitchcock says considering what the man was armed with, it is amazing his officers are okay.



"This guy was shooting an AK-47, fully automatic," says Hitchcock.



Apparently he was fully prepared for a confrontation.



"The victim had a bullet proof vest."



Hitchcock says despite the bullet proof vest, he was fatally hit in the shootout. He says the suspect was no stranger to the law.



"We regret this happened. We wish it could have ended differently. We're glad our officers are safe. And we just pray for the family," says Hitchcock.



The suspect was accused of cutting a man with a knife Monday. Officials say he was already out on bond for doing the same thing to another person.



The suspect's name is not being released at this time. The sheriff says the TBI and the District Attorney's office are investigating.