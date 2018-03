Working Together For You

Traffic fatalities decreased across the state in 2013, but Chattanooga experienced a sharp increase -- particularly in alcohol-related traffic deaths.

Of the 28 traffic fatalities in Chattanooga, half were alcohol related, records show. That's twice the rate of alcohol-related traffic fatalities statewide and an increase from nine such deaths out of 22 total in 2012.

As a result, Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic Unit will step up enforcement.

