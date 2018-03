Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam issued Executive Order #35 Tuesday declaring a State of Emergency in Tennessee to exempt the federal Hours of Service requirements in the state for the transporting of propane during the next period of cold weather.

PREVIOUS STORY | Propane shortage adds to winter woes."

This has been a hard winter already for many home and business owners in Tennessee," Haslam said. "This executive order will help families, farmers and businesses get the necessary energy resources to stay warm, stay open and keep operating."

Current federal law limits drivers transporting hazardous materials, such as propane, to driving 70 hours a week in stretches of no more than 11 hours a day. The drivers must have at least 10 continuous hours off between driving shifts.

The emergency declaration will allow drivers to work longer hours to transport propane to homes and business in Tennessee, and to other hard‐hit areas of the United States.