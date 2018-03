Working Together For You

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — As information about the dangers of concussions in sports becomes more prevalent, the state is requiring local municipalities to set guidelines on the matter for youth sports.

The South Pittsburg City Commission recently voted to adopt a youth sports concussion policy.

Parks and Recreation Director Lisa Bradford said the policy, required by a state law that took effect Jan. 1, will apply to basketball, softball, baseball, football, cheerleading and soccer in South Pittsburg.

